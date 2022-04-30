Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

LTH opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

