MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £30,100 ($38,363.50).

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 600 ($7.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The stock has a market cap of £349.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 624.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 704.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.76) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

