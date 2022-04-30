Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Donaldson stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

