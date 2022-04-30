Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.