EQTEC plc (LON:EQT) Insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden Buys 2,083,182 Shares of Stock

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden purchased 2,083,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,831.82 ($26,550.88).

EQTEC stock opened at GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £80.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 6.25. EQTEC plc has a one year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.91 ($0.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EQTEC from GBX 1.80 ($0.02) to GBX 2 ($0.03) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

