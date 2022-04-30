Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) to “Hold”

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “
Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48.
Kyocera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.