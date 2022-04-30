Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) to Sell

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. LumiraDx has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LumiraDx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,100,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth about $7,571,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostic company. It focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Point of Care Testing Limited and changed its name to LumiraDx Ltd in January 2018.

