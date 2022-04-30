ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

MANT stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ManTech International by 17.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

