National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$68.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.00.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.01 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.35.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

