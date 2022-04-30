Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 276,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,857,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

