Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 17,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 643,520 shares.The stock last traded at $118.53 and had previously closed at $115.27.

The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.66.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

