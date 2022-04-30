Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.4% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 35,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,025,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,230,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

