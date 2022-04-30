Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$184.00 at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.13.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$104.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$158.90.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In other news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at C$3,299,521.58. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock worth $3,244,109.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

