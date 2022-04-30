PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $188.00 to $193.00. The stock traded as high as $177.34 and last traded at $177.27, with a volume of 170817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.85.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

