Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$88.00 at Cormark

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.65% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$103.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.25.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$57.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of C$57.40 and a 12 month high of C$84.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.22.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

