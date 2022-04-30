Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 247772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

