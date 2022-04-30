TD Securities Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.70.

TSE:AC opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.98. The firm has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 in the last quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

