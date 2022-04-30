Converge Technology Solutions’ (CTS) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.27.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$6.16 and a 12 month high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

