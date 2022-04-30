Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AC. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.70.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 in the last quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

