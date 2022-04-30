National Bankshares Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$15.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

