Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CSFB lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.73.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$47.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.04.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

