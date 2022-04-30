Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 285,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 236,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.