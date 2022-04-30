Varonis Systems (VRNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.20 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.