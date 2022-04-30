Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $30.33. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 759 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $63,387.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,387,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.