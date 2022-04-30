Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.61, but opened at $35.16. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 3,649 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

