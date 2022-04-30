Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 108,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.