Freshpet (FRPT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Freshpet stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
