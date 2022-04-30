Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.46, but opened at $48.67. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 4,850 shares traded.
The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
