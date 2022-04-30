Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.46, but opened at $48.67. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 4,850 shares traded.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

