Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.450-$0.650 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.45-$0.65 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMKR opened at $18.81 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 in the last 90 days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,277,000 after purchasing an additional 408,459 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

