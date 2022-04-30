Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $38.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

