Coterra Energy (CTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Coterra Energy to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

