Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FMX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 173,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 135,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
