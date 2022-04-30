Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Shares of FMX opened at $74.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 173,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 135,692 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.