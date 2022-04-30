Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $17.55. Citigroup now has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Western Union shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 50,424 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Western Union by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

