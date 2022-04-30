PS Business Parks (PSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

