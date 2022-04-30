Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.60, but opened at $78.22. Hub Group shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 9,354 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

