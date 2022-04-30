Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,586,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

