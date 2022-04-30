ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZI opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.05.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354,820 shares of company stock worth $135,173,156. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

