BigCommerce (BIGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect BigCommerce to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $17.87 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.85.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 324,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

