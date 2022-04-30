Centerspace (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Centerspace has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.330-$4.570 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -679.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

