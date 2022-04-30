Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $206.62 and last traded at $205.63, with a volume of 784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.13.

The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

