Mosaic (MOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.61.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.