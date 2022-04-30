Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €241.00 ($259.14) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €227.31 ($244.42).

Shares of RI stock opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €198.63. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

