RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$336.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

