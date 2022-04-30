Barclays Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

EPA:STM opened at €35.74 ($38.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.81. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

