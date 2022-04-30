STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($51.61) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.32% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st.

EPA:STM opened at €35.74 ($38.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.81. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

