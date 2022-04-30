Western Forest Products Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE WEF opened at C$2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$670.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

