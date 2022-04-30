Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €200.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($215.05) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.24% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.73 ($176.05).

EPA:SU opened at €137.70 ($148.06) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.01.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

