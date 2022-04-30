BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.35 price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

BCM opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

