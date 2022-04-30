Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners, LP Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

SMLP stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.88. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

