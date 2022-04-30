Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

AWK opened at $154.08 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $144.20 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

