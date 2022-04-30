Brokers Issue Forecasts for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

URGN opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.37. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,314 shares of company stock worth $78,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

